Congress Protests At Lok Kalyan Marg, Seeks PM Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over NEET-UG Paper Leak | X @kharge

New Delhi: Congress leaders, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera today held a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest came hours after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day with the opposition seeking discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues of education sector amid protest in the national capital.

Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of "lathi-charge" on protestors in Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday.

The Congress MPs also staged a foot march towards the Prime Minister's residence.

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In an X post, Rahul Gandhi said they have marched to PM Modi's house "to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday".

"The Government doesn't want to take any accountability, or does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament. PM and HM must resign for destroying the future of India's youth," he said.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal met student protestors who were injured in a police crackdown in the national capital, with Congress saying PM Modi should apologise for what it called "brutality" against the country's youth.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also visited RML hospital and met the injured protesters.

The Congress stated that the protesting students' demand remains straightforward: the Centre to take accountability for the alleged NEET paper leak and the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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In a post on X, Congress said, "Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi ji, and Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal met with the students injured during the police brutality and lathi charge in yesterday's youth protest. Today, the future of students in the country is being trampled, and lathis are being rained down on those who raise their voices, for which Narendra Modi should apologise. The students' demand is absolutely clear - the government should take responsibility for the paper leak, and Dharmendra Pradhan should resign."

Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which made three demands to the government. He appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in.

Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said in a post on X that this morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government.

He said discussions began around 11:50 am and the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere.

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"There was detailed verbal discussion first and a written petition was given to me at about 4 pm. I requested all the protesters to end their protest and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," he added.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das later said they placed three demands before Nadda, including resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)