'You Need Not Fear, We Are With You': Arvind Kejriwal Assures Families Of Student Protesters, Launches Legal And Medical Aid Helpline | Video | X / @ArvindKejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the Central government, saying that its crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters was worse than the brutality of the Britishers.

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Kejriwal said the party has launched a helpline number -- 8588833548 -- to provide medical aid to injured protesters and legal assistance to family members of students who were detained.

"The police brutality we saw on young protesters! Even the British did not unleash violence on freedom fighters similar to what the Modi government did to our own children. The videos showed that police kept beating girls and students, and lathi-charging them without any provocation," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

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He compared the scenes to General Dyer's brutality at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919.

"I want to tell the parents and family members of the protesters: You need not fear, we are with you. Send a message to the helpline number. We will get in touch, and provide legal and medical aid," Kejriwal said.

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The former Delhi chief minister said he could not take part in the protest, but both his children marched with the protesters.

"Modi ji, you are the biggest anti-national in the country. You are calling our students 'anti-national' but you are unable to stop paper leaks," he added.

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After the press conference, Kejriwal visited the Parliament Street police station.

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"We have just arrived at the Parliament Street station. We are currently sitting outside their room, waiting to meet the deputy commissioner of police. Police should make the following information public: the complete list of all FIRs filed related to Monday's protest, the list of children who have been arrested without an FIR and which jail they are in," Kejriwal said in an X post in Hindi.

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Kejriwal asked the students and their parents not to worry. "You are ours, we won't let anything happen to you," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)