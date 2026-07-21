Govt Keeping Doors Of Dialogue Open For CJP Protestors: Report

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New Delhi: Amid escalating protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the demand of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the NEET paper leak, the government has reportedly said that it is keeping the doors of dialogue open with protesters, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

However, there is no timeframe for talks, and a call on further engagement will be taken based on circumstances. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister JP Nadda met the injured people at Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College.

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Earlier on Monday, the first interaction between the government and the protesters took place. Nadda met CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at his residence on Monday afternoon. He heard their demands and appealed to them to end their protest.

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When questioned about the talks on Tuesday he said, "It was fine, it is always fine..."

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CJP has put forth three demands before the Union Minister: the release of Sonam Wangchuk with no restrictions on his movement, the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore in compensation for all NEET aspirants who died by suicide following the NEET 2026 paper leaks.

Meanwhile, on Sonam Wangchuk's request to be shifted to a private hospital, a division bench on Tuesday permitted his transfer to Medanta Hospital, granting relief to the hunger-striking activist and his family.