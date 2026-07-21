Elvish Yadav On CJP Protest In Delhi: 'Students Should Not Have Been Subjected To Violence'

YouTuber and reality show winner Elvish Yadav reacted to the police action during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi, saying that students who raised genuine concerns should not have faced violence. Sharing his views on X, Elvish made it clear that his opinion was not driven by political affiliations.

He wrote, "I’m neither a BJP supporter nor a Congress supporter. But what is happening to the students is completely wrong. The students who came forward with genuine issues should not have been subjected to violence. Their concerns deserve to be heard, and appropriate action should be taken."

I’m neither a BJP supporter nor a Congress supporter. But what is happening to the students is completely wrong.

The students who came forward with genuine issues should not have been subjected to violence. Their concerns deserve to be heard, and appropriate action should be… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) July 20, 2026

About the protest

His post came after clashes broke out during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday (July 20). The protest was organised over alleged examination irregularities and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The CJP had called for a march from Jantar Mantar, where protesters had been camping for nearly a month, to Parliament.

Thousands gathered at the protest site on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. However, the march was stopped by heavy security deployment as demonstrators attempted to move towards Parliament.

Delhi Police reacts

Following the incident, the Delhi Police described the protesters as "unruly, aggressive and violent."

In an official statement, the police reportedly said that despite repeated warnings and lawful directions, the protesters refused to disperse and violated the prohibitory orders in force. The police further alleged that protesters attacked personnel with stones and other objects, tried to break through barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles, damaged public property, and "resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties."

According to the statement, more than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers and women police personnel, were injured during the clashes. It also said that around 60 protesters sustained injuries, while the medico-legal examination (MLC) of the remaining injured police personnel was still underway. As the situation escalated, protesters were detained from several locations, including Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street.

Security personnel also used tear gas near Shastri Bhawan after demonstrators allegedly tried to push through barricades. Later in the evening, police moved to clear the protest site and dismantled the stage. Despite the action, the CJP maintained that its agitation would continue and said the protesters would remain at the site.