'Complete Lack Of Judgment': CJP Sacks Vijeta Dahiya After He Defends Eating Burger Amid Lathi Charge On Protesters

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday sacked Vijeta Dahiya from the post of spokesperson after a video went viral purportedly showing Dahiya at a Burger King outlet in a nearby mall during the party's ongoing protest in Delhi, triggering a debate on social media, with many questioning the contrast between protest leaders and participants.

"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement," CJP said in a statement posted on X.

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"In response we are removing Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party and relieving him of all the official duties," the statement read.

The action comes after a video that went viral online after the group's 'Chalo Sansad' march allegedly shows Dahiya at a Burger King outlet while protesters were facing police action on the streets. In the video, several individuals can be seen confronting him and asking why he wasn't among the protesters.

Dahiya defends his actions

Responding to the backlash, Dahiya shared a video on Instagram defending himself. He said there was nothing wrong with eating a burger if someone was hungry.

"I've been working tirelessly for one and a half months for this cause. I've been involved in protests and haven't slept for over two nights. Those who were at the protest know it all," Dahiya said, adding that those criticising him were free to "sit at home and speak nonsense."

He also addressed criticism over his colourful attire and participation in the march, saying, "People have a problem when I dance at the protest or wear a colourful shirt, but they ignore real social issues. I was part of the movement and left only after the march."

Questioning why he was being held accountable, Dahiya added, "Nobody pays me to participate in the protest. Whatever I'm doing, I'm doing for the country and yes, I will eat the burger."

Earlier remarks on Premanand Maharaj

Earlier, during a podcast, Dahiya questioned Premanand Maharaj's influence, calling him a "tool of Brahminism." Dahiya strongly criticised Premanand Maharaj, saying he deliberately refuses to address him as "Maharaj."

He questioned why Hindu saints are given royal honorifics and instead referred to him as "Prem Bhai", arguing that such titles are undeserved.