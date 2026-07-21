'Mr. Modi, This Country Does Not Belong To Your Father, Stop Issuing Threats': Arvind Kejriwal Attacks PM Amid CJP Protest Row

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the police action against CJP protesters during the Parliament march in Delhi, accusing the Centre of threatening citizens instead of addressing their concerns.

In a strongly worded post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Mr. Modi, this country does not belong to your father. Stop issuing threats, or else the people of the country will teach you such a lesson that history will remember what happened to a dictator."

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The AAP chief's remarks came a day after clashes erupted between security personnel and CJP protesters marching towards Parliament. Protesters alleged that police resorted to a lathi-charge against students demonstrating over alleged exam paper leaks, evaluation irregularities, and demands for reforms in recruitment and competitive examination systems, including NEET.

Kejriwal, JP Nadda Visit Injured Protesters At RML Hospital

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal reached Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to meet protesters who were injured during Monday's clashes.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also visited RML Hospital to meet the injured protesters. His visit came a day after the first formal engagement between the Centre and representatives of the protest movement.

Centre Holds First Round Of Talks With CJP Leaders

On Monday afternoon, Nadda held talks with CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at his residence. During the meeting, the Union minister heard their demands and appealed to them to call off their agitation, signalling the government's willingness to engage in dialogue even as the protests continue.

The developments come amid escalating political exchanges over the handling of the student-led agitation, with the opposition accusing the government of suppressing dissent, while the Centre has urged protesters to resolve the issue through dialogue.