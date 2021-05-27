Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

The Congress on Thursday paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, hailing him as the architect of modern India who made unforgettable contributions to the country and the world.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Nehru at his memorial Shanti Van here this morning.
"Today, we honour Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, who has made unforgettable contributions to India & the world. He was a man of towering intellect, the architect of modern India, a true patriot," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle. "He fought ardently for India's Independence, democracy and further development," the party tweeted with the hashtag '#RememberingNehru'.
Paying homage to Nehru, Rahul Gandhi posted a quote of his great grandfather, "Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system."
"Remembering the wise words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," the former Congress chief tweeted.
Many leaders took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the first Prime Minister of the country. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid his tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
"I pay tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India on his death anniversary," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Hindi.
Here's what others had to say:
Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad. In 1919, he joined the Indian National Congress and joined Mahatma Gandhi in the independence movement. He became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in September 1923.
He was sworn in on August 15, 1947, as the first Prime Minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire. Serving till his death on May 27, 1964, Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister.
