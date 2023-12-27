'Rahul Gandhi Insults Jats Again': Congress MP Slammed For Wearing Shoes In Kitchen At Wrestlers' Akhara As Photo Goes Viral

Rahul Gandhi at Akhara Kitchen | X/@INCIndia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, December 27, visited the Virender Arya Akhara in Haryana's Jhajjar and also interacted with the wrestlers there. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi was also seen having food from the Akhara kitchen. But his act of entering the kitchen wearing shoes did not go well with a section of netizens. A photo of him eating food while wearing shoes went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After arriving at the Akhara, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the wrestlers on their issues and the problems they face. He also participated in wrestling. The Congress party shared a photo of him eating food at the Akhara kitchen. Some X users were quick to point out that Rahul Gandhi and others in the photo were wearing shoes in the kitchen.

'Rahul Gandhi Disrespected Jats'

Some X users alleged that Rahul Gandhi insulted the Jat community by entering the kitchen wearing shoes. "If Humiliation of V-P Dhankhar Ji who belongs to Jat Community, wasn't enough....Now Rahul Khan-Gandhi has again Insulted Jats by showing disrespect to food by entering kitchen without removing shoes (sic)," an X user commented.

"Which Hindu eats food in kitchen with his shoes on? Isn’t this an insult of Maa Annapurna? Or does Rahul Gandhi agree with Pastor George Ponnaiah who he met in his Bharat Todo Yatra & who says that he ALWAYS wears shoes as Bharat Mata is filthy? (sic)" another X user said.

If Humiliation of V-P Dhankhar Ji who belongs to Jat Community, wasn't enough....Now Rahul Khan-Gandhi has again Insulted Jats by showing disrespect to food by entering kitchen without removing shoes.



Why does CONgress hate Jats so much EVEN AFTER USING them in Fake Protests. pic.twitter.com/3YRcmw4SNt — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) December 27, 2023

Which Hindu eats food 🥗 in kitchen with his shoes 👞 on ?



Isn’t this an insult of Maa Annapurna?



Or does Rahul Gandhi agree with Pastor George Ponnaiah who he met in his Bharat Todo Yatra & who says that he ALWAYS wears shoes as Bharat Mata is filthy ??



This is the true face… pic.twitter.com/5ZjnI32xPh — PallaviCT (@pallavict) December 27, 2023

Rahul Gandhi supports protesting wrestlers

Rahul's visit to the Akhara was an apparent display of support for the protesting wrestlers amid the ongoing controversy over Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). After visiting the Akhara, the Lok Sabha MP said if the players have to leave Akhara to fight for their rights then who will encourage their children to come into wrestling.