Rahul Gandhi inaugurates drinking water project in Kerala's Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a drinking water project at his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad in Kerala on Monday.

Gandhi will be on a 3-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala, from August 16 to August 18, informed the party on Sunday.

While inaugurating the project, Gandhi said, "The project is launched under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS)".

The Wayanad MP will inaugurate a dental unit at the Family Health Center in Noolappuzha. Apart from this, on August 17 i.e. Tuesday, Congress leaders will meet the District Collector of Kalpetta, followed by the inauguration of the Karassery Panchayat Farmers' Day Program where he will felicitate farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium, North Karassey, Thiruvambady.

Thereafter, he will have lunch with residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam old age home at Wandoor in Malappuram.

Gandhi has recently visited Jammu and Kashmir. During this tour he visited Kheer Bhavani Mata in Srinagar. After this, Rahul Gandhi also visited Hazratbal Dargah located on the banks of the lake.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 05:10 PM IST