'Rahul Gandhi has been vindicated': Congress cheers report of Dassault paying €1 million to Indian middleman after Rafale deal

On Monday, netizens appeared to be harking back to a simpler (pandemic-free) time as the Rafale deal once again became a top trending topic on Twitter. Rahul Gandhi, many exulted, had been "right all along". They cited a recent report by a French anti-corruption agency, contending that there had been nefarious activities involved in the deal.

For those living under a rock, the Rafale deal had made headlines on a frequent basis during the last decade, as many including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cried foul, alleging a scam. While the Supreme Court had upheld the deal in December 2018, contending that there was no irregularities or corruption to be found, allegations of price escalation and favouritism had persisted. A year later, in November 2019, the apex court had upheld its judgement, dismissing all review petitions.

Now, Gandhi's many tweets alleging foul play has been revived and is being shared widely as many take the chance to say "I told you so" on his behalf. In the first of a three-part report, the French publication Mediapart said that the country's anti-corruption agency Agence Française Anticorruption (AFA) had discovered that the company made an additional payment alongside the deal during a routine audit of Dassault.

"Mediapart can reveal that, alongside this controversial deal, Dassault also agreed to pay one million euros to a middleman who is now under investigation in India in connection with another defence deal," the report adds. The publication says that while Dassault had said the money was used to pay for the manufacture of 50 large replica models of Rafale jets, it could not provide any proof to the AFA that the models were actually created. The report also brings up Sushen Gupta, who was arrested by the ED in March 2019.