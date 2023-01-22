Rahul Gandhi finishes 4 ice cream cups in a go; says: 'Khatam, tata, goodbye'; reel viral

Screengrabs from the reel. |

Former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is a few days away from the finishing line of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Gandhi scion has walked over 3,500 kilometre in this arduous foot march, starting from the Southern tip of the country. During his journey, he has interacted with several popular YouTube channels. Video of one such interaction in Rajasthan was released on Sunday, in which Rahul Gandhi gave a peek into his personal life while talking to Curly Tales' Kamiya Jani.

Rahul talked on various topics including his food preferences, education, marriage plans, and importantly- his love for ice creams.

Now, Kamiya has posted a reel on her Instagram showing Gandhi feasting on Ice cream along with her. The interviewer steps away for a while to take a phone call. When she returns back, Rahul is seen to have finished 4 cups of ice cream by then. As camera moves from the empty cups of ice cream towards Rahul Gandhi, he says his popular dialogue: 'Khatam, tata, goodbye'. The dialogue has been a viral meme for years now.

Watch the reel here:

Gandhi to hoist tricolour in Sri Nagar to mark end of BJY

Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag at party headquarters in Srinagar at the culmination of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on January 30, with all Pradesh Congress Committee offices following suit in solidarity with the Yatra.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after having covered 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra has received an overwhelming response from millions of people and has spread Rahul Gandhi's message of love and unity among citizens of the country. The tremendous support from all sections of the society and heartfelt involvement of the people has made this a historic Yatra and a game changer in Indian politics," he said in a statement.

Venugopal said to mark the culmination of Yatra, Gandhi will hoist the tricolour at PCC headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar at 10 am on January 30.

"As desired by the Congress president, all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees will also hold flag hoisting functions at the same time on January 30 at their respective party offices or important sites in solidarity with the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.

The Congress has also invited 23 political parties to participate in the Yatra on the concluding day as a mark of opposition solidarity.

(With inputs from PTI)

