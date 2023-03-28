Rahul Gandhi disqualification: BJP's Smriti Irani tears into Congress over Adani controversy

PTI

Union Minister Smriti Irani criticised Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi over the Adani issue, during a press conference on Tuesday. Irani referred to a 2009 picture showing Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, Robert Vadra, holding hands with Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, and questioned why Rahul Gandhi had a problem with Adani when Vadra was seen with him.

Irani criticised Rahul over remarks said on her by Srinivas BV

"Shabd Rahul Gandhi ke hain, sanskar Sonia Gandhi ka hain bas zubaan Yuva Congress ki hain," said Union Minister Smriti Irani on the reported "gungi-behri" remark on her by the President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV.

"The house does not belong to him, it belongs to the common people," Union Minister Smriti Irani said on notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government-allotted bungalow.

Irani also accused Rahul Gandhi of demonstrating his hatred towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his UK tour, where he attacked the entire OBC community. She mentioned that on May 4, 2019, Gandhi had stated that Modi's power lies in his image and that he would work towards disturbing that image. Irani added that this was not the first time the Gandhi family had attacked Modi.

Irani shamed Gandhi on attacking a journalist

The union minister further criticized Rahul Gandhi for attacking a journalist during a press conference, and for allegedly asking a Dalit leader to carry his slippers. She also mentioned that the Congress party had attacked President Droupadi Murmu.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's promise to tear apart Modi's image, Irani said that Modi's power comes from the people of India, and that Gandhi's promise would not be fulfilled.

The Adani issue has been a topic of controversy in India recently, with the Congress party accusing the government of favoring the Adani Group in several projects. The party has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter.