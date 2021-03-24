Rahul Gandhi comes to Kerala for picnic: Amit Shah attacks Congress ahead of Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked both Congress and the communists during his election campaign in Kerala and described Rahul Gandhi’s frequent visits to the state as picnic.

Both the LDF and the UDF have made Kerala a hub for corruption, he thundered. Addressing an election meeting at Kollam, he said while Congress uses solar for corruption, the LDF uses dollar for it, referring to the infamous solar scam during Oommen Chandi’s chief ministership and the dollar and gold smuggling scam under the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Amit Shah pointed out that Vijayan does not like him asking questions about the gold smuggling. The union minister dared the chief minister to answer why his principal secretary was removed and whether it was not a fact that Swapna Suresh, the principal accused in the gold smuggling case, was a frequent visitor to the chief minister’s residence.

He went on to ask a series of new questions to the chief minster, including one on the alleged intervention from the CMO for the release of the detained contraband gold. He asked Vijayan as to what action he took when ED and Customs officials were attacked.

Amit Shah declared that Sabarimala would be a central theme in the current election campaign and recalled how the LDF government took activist women to the temple under heavy police protection. The two women who entered the hill shrine are now campaigning for the CPI-M, he said.