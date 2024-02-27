Radisson Blu Drug Case: From Prominent BJP Leader's Son To Tollywood Model, Full List Of People Arrested By Police At Hyderabad Hotel

Gajjala Vivekanand (L) and Lishi Ganesh (R) |

Tthe Cyberabad and Gachibowli Police arrested 10 individuals for possessing and using cocaine after conducting a raid at the Radisson Blu hotel in Hyderabad on Monday. Among those arrested are many high-profile individuals, including a son of a prominent BJP leader and a tollywood model.

BJP leader's son at the centre of controversy

Gajjala Vivekanand, who serves as a director at the Manjeera group of companies and is the son of BJP leader Gajjala Yoganand, was arrested by the police in this raid.

Additionally, model Lishi Ganesh was also among those arrested in this case.

Model caught two years back for drug consumption held again

It's worth noting that two years ago, Kallapu Kushita and her sister Kallapu Lishi Ganesh were apprehended at the Pudding & Mink Pub located in Radisson Blu, Banjara Hills. Lishi Ganesh was once again apprehended on Sunday night.

Those apprehended include Gajjala Vivekanand, Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery, Raghu Charan, Nirbhay, Sandeep, Kedar, Lishi Ganesh, celebrity Shweta, and Neil.

Tollywood director named accused in case

Intriguingly, Abbas, who supplied drugs to the Radisson Hotel, was apprehended by the police. His phone contacts were scrutinised, uncovering connections to the film industry. Among these connections, the name of Jagarlamudi Radhakrishna, also known as Krish, the director of the Tollywood film, surfaced. It was discovered that director Krish was also present at the drug party hosted at the Radisson Hotel.

As per latest developments, Krish has also been named as an accused in the case and will be questioned by the police.

Vivekananda tests positive for drug consumption

Police confiscated three plastic sachets, each containing around one gram of cocaine intended for consumption, along with white paper typically used for drug consumption, and three mobile phones.

Following preliminary investigations, a police team proceeded to Gajjala Vivekanand's residence in Jubilee Hills.

He was taken to the police station for interrogation, during which he confessed to hosting a party in his hotel room at Radisson Blu where cocaine was consumed.

Vivekanand tested positive for drugs during a medical examination.