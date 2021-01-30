R-Day violence: Over 100 farmers from Punjab missing after protest on Jan 26, claims NGO

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested 19 and detained 50 people in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday, said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava.

A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police with one of them mentioning the incident at ITO where a farmer died after his tractor overturned.

Along with the leaders of most farmers' unions participating in the protest at Delhi borders, Delhi Police has also named Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana in an FIR registered in connection with the violence at the historic monument on Republic Day.

Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors.