R-Day violence: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking release of 'illegally held' protesters at Singhu, Tikri borders

"Furthermore, through personal data collection, the petitioner has the names of 15 persons out of the aforementioned set of persons, who have been missing and detained since January 26/27, 2021, and despite a passage of over 4 days, no legally tenable reason has surfaced supporting such detention," the plea said.

It alleged that on January 27, the Delhi Police circulated in media that over 200 persons have been detained in connection with the alleged violence in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally and thus far 22 FIRs were registered thereof.

"It is the humble submission on behalf of the petitioner that assuming the Delhi Police has registered FIRs qua the aforementioned 200 persons, the failure to comply with signing of the arrest memo and/or informing the next of kin within a period of 8-12 hours, and non-production of the persons before the magistrate under section 167 CrPC, falls within the contours of 'illegal detention'," it said.