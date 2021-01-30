R-Day violence: 3rd FIR against Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai

Bengaluru

Adding to their woes, the police here registered a fresh sedition case against former Union minister Shashi Tharoor and Rajdeep Sardesai for their tweets on the death of a protester during the R-Day farmers’ parade in Delhi. The other accused are Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, Anant Nath and Vinod K Jose. Apart from sedition, they have been accused of promoting communal disharmony and insulting religious beliefs.

The FIR was lodged by the Parappana Agrahara police under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 124A (sedition), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295A (outraging reli­gious feelings and insulting religion) and 298 (uttering, words, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the IPC. The case was filed after a complaint by Rakesh BS, a social worker. It is the third such FIR against them within a week.