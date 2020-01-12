Queer scholar Kaushal Bodwal opens up on social media trolling after JNU protest

Shefali Vaidya's tweet was later removed by Twitter for violating their rules.

Speaking with The News Minute, Kaushal Bodwal said that photo was taken at a protest sometime in December. Even before Vaidya tweeted it, people had begun trolling him. “The trolling has been happening for a while,” said Kaushal.

Kaushal said that trolling and abusing are society's reaction of feeling threatened by his queerness. He added that the society looks at queer people in a certain way and when they participate in protests, breaking the norms of society, society feels threatened.

Kushal said that the society understand bodies in a certain way. When a person has a beard, they think its a male and when they see a bindi, its a female. "But when they see queer and trans people, there is a rupture happening in the understanding of a body, and this threatens them,” he adds.