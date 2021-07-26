Puri becomes first Indian city to achieve 24x7 drink-from-tap quality water supply

Puri: With the inauguration of the ‘Sujal Drink From Tap Water Mission’ programme on Monday by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Puri has become the first city in India to achieve citywide 24x7 ‘drink from tap’ water.

Talking via video-conferencing Naveen Patnaik had dedicated the ‘Sujal’ water supply system to the glory of Lord Jagannath and the people of Puri.

“Such a development is the step towards or making Puri a world class heritage city. Puri residents, tourists and pilgrims alike can now drink water from tap across the city be it at home or across the newly-established water fountains. It has been my dream to provide piped drinking water to every household in Odisha,” said Patnaik adding that by March 2022 all 114 urban centres in Odisha will have piped drinking water.