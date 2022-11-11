Punjab: Woman and girl thrashed while resisting robbery at gunpoint in Tarn Taran; CCTV captures crime

Punjab: Woman and girl thrashed while resisting robbery at gunpoint in Tarn Taran; CCTV footage captures crime | Twitter video capture

Punjab: A day after a man was shot in broad daylight in Punjab's Faridkot, another crime has been captured by a CCTV camera in the state's Tarn Taran district.

In the video, a gunman can be seen robbing a woman. She is intercepted by the armed man before she could get down from her scooter. A schoolgirl standing beside the woman can seen trying to stop the man from hurting the woman. The armed man then slaps the girl who falls on her back. He even thrashes the woman when he is unable to snatch a piece of jewellery from her neck. A little later he is successful in taking away the jewellery which he picks up and walks away.

Dera follower filled in broad daylight

On Thursday morning, a second targeted killing was reported in Punjab in less than a week’s time. An accused of 2015 sacrilege incident, who was out on bail and had Punjab police security cover, was shot dead by five motorcycle-borne assailants in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district.

The victim, Pardeep Singh, a follower of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda was in his dairy shop on Hari Nau road around 7 am when five assailants came on two motorcycles, fired at least 20 shots and killed him on the spot before fleeing within seconds.

A CCTV footage showed the five men arriving on the spot, two of them entering Pardeep’s shop and the remaining three waiting outside. After firing at Pardeep and the gunman, the shooters rushed out after which the three men standing outside the shop also began opening fire and fleeing the spot.

The police said that while Pardeep died on the spot, his gunman and another shopkeeper sustained bullet injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police said that Pardeep had three gunmen as his security cover in view of the threat perception to Pardeep, though one of them was with him at the time of the crime.