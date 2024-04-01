Punjab Viral Video: Elderly Woman Injured In Robbery Attempt By 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants In Ferozepur; Accused Held Within 24 Hours

2 Bike-Borne Miscreants In Ferozepur; Accused Held Within 24 Hours |

Punjab: In a disturbing incident captured on video, two bike-borne miscreants attempted to rob an elderly couple in Punjab in broad daylight. The dangerous act has caused in injuries to the elderly woman. The tragic incident took place in Punjab's Ferozepur. However, one of them was held after swift action taken by the local police.

CCTV Footage Shows Dangerous Robbery Attempt

In the CCTV footage, an elderly couple is seen standing beside their car on the road. Within moments, two young men on a two-wheeler rush towards the couple. One of them snatches the bag on the elderly woman's shoulder in an attempt to rob and assault her.

The elderly woman is seen trying to fend off the attackers, but one of them grabs her scarf, causing her to fall and sustain serious injuries. The woman was then rushed to a private hospital in Ferozepur for treatment, where she is currently undergoing medical care, according to local reports.

Ferozepur Police Takes Swift Action

Ferozepur Police took cognisance of the incident and sprung into action immediately. As a result of their swift action, one of the accused was traced and arrested successfully within 24 hours of the robbery attempt. In a video shared by the Ferozepur police on their official X account, the accused can be seen in police custody. His left leg is seen injured in the video, possibly hurt during his escape attempt while being arrested.

"Ferozepur Police is committed to your service and safety. In immediate response to the viral video of the purse-snatching incident, Ferozepur Police traced the accused and made the arrest within the 24-hour timeframe," said Ferozepur police in post sharing the video of both, the actual incident and the clip of the accused being in police custody.