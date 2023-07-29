Punjab: State Cabinet Gives Nod To Deliver 'Atta' At Beneficiaries' Doorstep

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. | File

Chandigarh: In a bid to provide the delivery of ``atta’’ (flour)/wheat at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, the Punjab Cabinet led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave nod to the concept of setting up the model fair price shops under National Food Security Act (NFSA).

An official spokesperson said that the Cabinet had approved a revised mechanism for distribution of packaged atta/packaged wheat at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. The distribution of atta/wheat would be allowed in loose quantities across the counter in ration depots or in special sealed packets delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiary or the nearest motorable point, by the ration depot holder.

It would be a more dignified way of receiving packaged atta /packaged wheat as the beneficiary would not be required to stand in long queues, especially in inclement weather conditions, he said and added that all mandatory requirements of biometric verification, handing over of printed weight slip to the beneficiaries and others would be ensured while the delivery.

Govt approves crusher policy

In order to provide construction material - sand and gravel - at affordable rates to the consumers, besides ensuring its adequate supply in the state, the Cabinet also gave go ahead to Punjab Crusher Policy 2023.

As per the policy, there would be two main classes of Crusher Units namely Commercial Crusher Units (CCU) and Public Crusher Units (PCU) adding that screening-cum-washing plants would also fall under the category of Crushers Units.

The government would, from time to time, notify a price, called the ``Crusher Sale Price’’ (CSP), beyond which no mineral would be sold by any crusher unit.

Amendments in Minor Minerals Rules

The Cabinet also approved amendments in Punjab Minor Minerals Rules 2013 to curb the menace of illegal mining and to increase the supply of minor minerals in the state. As the state government has notified, the Punjab Minor Mineral Policy, on March 13, 2023 this year so certain modifications in existing rules were required with regard to allocation of contracts to concessionaires and Public Mining sites.

