Bhopal: Cabinet Gives In-Principle Nod For Setting Up Six Medical Colleges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval to set up six medical colleges. The medical colleges will be set up in Khargone, Dhar, Bhind, Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Sidhi. All these colleges will begin with 100 states in MBBS course. The cabinet also endorsed subsidy of Rs 24,000 crore for this financial year.

The money will be given to the power companies against the subsidies provided to the consumers under Atal Griha Jyoti Yojna.

The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 1,335 crore for 33 CM Rise Schools. Besides, a sum of Rs 1,700 crore was approved for improving infrastructure in cities.

The cabinet also decided to hand over 1097.11-hectare wetland, leaving aside the catchment area of the Upper Lake, to the forest division of Bhopal.

The land will be used to develop the VIP Road into an eight-lane thoroughfare.

The wetland is under the administrator of Capital Project Administration and Urban Development Department. The cabinet also approved continuation of Madhya Pradesh Police Health Protection Scheme for the next five years. It is being operated in the state since August 19, 2013.

Financial aid for loss in banana crop has been amended. Now, the banana growers will get Rs 30,000 for loss between 25% and 33% a hectare.

If the loss is from 33% to 50%, a sum of Rs 54,000 will be given and, in case the loss is above 50%, the banana growers will be given Rs 2 lakh a hectare. Nevertheless, the maximum limit of financial aid will not go beyond Rs 6 lakh.

Transfer date extended up to July 7

The state government on Wednesday extended the date for transfer of officials in district up to July 7. When the ban on such transfers was removed, it was decided that the transfers could be done till June 30, but now, it has been extended up to July 7. The decision was taken at an informal interaction among the cabinet ministers before the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The ministers told the Chief Minister that since a transfer list could not be issued, the date should be extended. The Chief Minister agreed to their demand.

