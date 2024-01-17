Punjab Shocker: Nihang Sikh Kills Youth Over Sacrilege Suspicion At Phagwara Gurudwara; Arrested

Phagwara Youth Pleads Innocence On Camera Before Being Killed By Nihang Sikh (VIDEO) | Twitter

Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, a Nihang Sikh killed an unidentified youth over the suspicion that the latter had committed sacrilege at the Gurdwara Sri Chaura Khooh Sahib in the Phagwara town of Kapurthala district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place around 3 am, police said and added that the accused identified as Ramandeep Singh had been arrested and the body of the victim recovered. Stating that while the deceased was yet to be identified, initial reports said that the accused reportedly hit him with a sharp-edged weapon multiple times leading to his death.

According to media reports, the youth, said to be aged at around 30 years, who was presumed to be a migrant, was first noticed by area people, wandering alone around 11 pm near the gurdwara on Tuesday after the local market area had been completely shut down.

However, the incident took place when the gurdwara granthi Gurjant Singh and others went to washrooms after their dinner and he was told that one of the washrooms was shut from inside. After finding that none of the people staying at the gurdwara was inside, the suspicion of an ``outsider’’ arose following which they forcibly asked youth to come out.

It was said that the accused killed the youth while the granthi had gone to the nearby police station to lodge a complaint there about the incident. The police held that the accused was arrested after they found him having shut himself in a room at the gurdwara.

Was the victim really involved in the gurudwara sacrilege?

Meanwhile, in the video recorded by the accused, the youth was seen saying that one Sukhi had sent him for the desecration for which Sukhi was to give him a few thousand rupees, but he did not do anything at all. The accused had also uploaded this video on social media before killing him.

Interacting with the media persons, ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon said that while the accused had been arrested, the police were also checking the CCTV footage in the area to get into the bottom of the matter.