Punjab Shocker: Father Ties Daughter Behind Bike And Drags Her To Railway Lines In Alleged Honor Killing Incident

A shocking incident from Punjab has come to light where a father killed his own daughter after she ran away from home with a guy without informing her parents.

The girl came back home the next day with her alleged boyfriend but paid the price for it with her own life.

That is when her father tied her to his motorcyle and dragged her towards the railway lines where her body was eventually found by locals who informed the cops.

The honour killing incident took place in Amritsar's Muchhal village.

A CCTV camera captured the moment when the man was seen dragger his daughter's body behind his bike at full speed.

The footage has gone viral on social media with viewers expressing their shock and disgust at the father's actions against his own daughter.