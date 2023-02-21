Punjab Shocker! 4 men attack woman with swords in Ferozepur, police on spot flees away; chilling video surfaces |

Punjab: A 50-year-old woman was brutally attacked and seriously injured by four bike-borne assailants armed with swords at Baj Chowk in Ferozepur Cantonment on Monday. A video of the terrifying incident has emerged on the internet.

This happened in Firozpur, District of Punjab.

A woman was cut into pieces in Broad daylight in front of #PunjabPoliceInd #DGPPunjabPolice



A complete failure of Police System under #AAPPunjab



Suspend SSP Firozepur.@AmitShah @AmitShahOffice @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/iLFz3WiNvu — FixItNow (@FaceItNoww) February 21, 2023

Attackers kept attacking on women after she fell on the ground

The attackers ambushed the woman from behind, attacking her with sharp swords as she fell to the ground. The woman suffered injuries to her head, both arms, and other parts of her body, and was rushed to the civil hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of her injuries, she has been referred to the Faridkot Medical College.

The woman had been returning home from court after testifying in a murder case when the attack occurred. It is suspected that the attackers targeted her because of her involvement in the case. The police have started questioning a person named Iqbal, who is in custody from the village of Wajidpur.

Two policemen were present at time of attack, both fled away

The incident was captured on camera by nearby shopkeepers, and footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby is being scrutinized by the police. According to eyewitnesses, two police officers, including an ASI, were present at the scene but fled in their car as the attackers continued to assault the woman. The victim's family is demanding action against the policemen for their failure to protect her.

Residents of the village of Wajidpur report that a family member of the accused was murdered about four years ago and that the accused suspect the murder was carried out on the woman's behest. However, the woman no longer lives in the village, and it is unclear why she was targeted. The police are continuing their investigation and are expected to nab all the attackers soon.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)