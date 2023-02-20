Punjab Shocker! Man beaten up in broad daylight in Sangrur; video surfaces | Screengrab

A shocking incident has come to light in Punjab's Sangrur district where a man was beaten by two people with iron rods.

As per reports from ABP Live, the man has been admitted to the AIIMS Hospital in Bathinda where his condition remains critical.

Kumar assaulted out of enmity

The injured Sonu Kumar is a resident of Jagatpura town in Sangrur district. All the six accused also hail from the same town and allegedly assaulted Kumar out of enmity.

The police have registered a case against six people over the assault. One accused has been arrested in the case.

A police official told ABP that the incident took place a few days ago and a case of intentional murder has been filed in this regard.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, two people are seen beating Kumar with iron pipes after throwing him on the ground.

This is a video of sangrur home district of Cm where one Aam Aadmi just dared to complain and he was beaten like a log of wood in broad daylight but yet @ArvindKejriwal @BhagwantMann @AAPNareshBalyan claim law & order in Punjab has improved! pic.twitter.com/5yykYFj3PO — Saurabh INC (@SorabhInc) February 19, 2023

One accused has been arrested in the case while the search for the others is ongoing.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)