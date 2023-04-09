Punjab Police unearth 'crucial evidence', arrest NRI in crackdown against fugitive Amritpal Singh

ANI

The Punjab Police have arrested an NRI and seized "crucial evidence" related to the probe into the escape of radical preacher Amritpal Singh from the Hoshiarpur district, who is a fugitive and sympathiser of Khalistan, India Today reported.

Accused resident of Jagatpur Jatta village near Phagwara

Jaswinder Singh Pangli, who is the accused, is thought to be a resident of Jagatpur Jatta village near Phagwara.

The arrest of Pangli is connected to the Punjab police's operation against the Waris Punjab De group, which started on March 18 in Jalandhar. The leader who supports Khalistan evaded the authorities by changing his appearance and using different vehicles. Amritpal, along with his associate mentor Papalpreet Singh, has been seen in various areas of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and nearby Delhi.

As per the police, Hoshiarpur has been under surveillance as Singh's last known location was Maranaia village in the district on March 28th.

First arrest of NRI since Amritpal's escape

The report indicates that the Punjab Police have made their first arrest of an NRI following Amritpal's escape from Maranaia village. Additionally, the police have apprehended several other people in connection with this case and are currently carrying out a thorough investigation.

According to the report, the case is being linked to a drug-related event that occurred in Jagatpur Jatta village. The police are currently questioning anyone who was present at the gathering.

Phagwara and Hoshiarpur see several arrests

It is noteworthy that Phagwara and Hoshiarpur have emerged in numerous recent arrests associated with cases involving the fugitive pro-Khalistan leader.

During their inquiry into Amritpal's location, police authorities stated on Tuesday that the CCTV footage from the Mohanpur Gurdwara in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh was "missing" until the evening of March 25th.

Joga Singh, a kar-sevak at the gurdwara, was apprehended on March 30th after an abandoned vehicle was found near Phagwara on March 28th. Prior to this, the driver of the vehicle, Gurwant Singh, had already been taken into custody by the police.

Baisakhi holiday called off by Punjab police

In the meantime, the Punjab police have called off this year's Baisakhi holiday, and all officer leaves have been revoked until April 14th due to fears over the law and order situation resulting from the operation against Amritpal Singh.

These measures were declared in response to a video message from Singh in which he urged the chiefs of the prominent Sikh institution, Akal Takht, to organize the 'Sarbat Khalsa' in Bathinda, Punjab, on April 14th, during the Baisakhi celebrations.

Numerous criminal charges have been filed against Singh and his associates, including inciting hatred among communities, attempted murder, assaulting police officers, and obstructing public servants from performing their lawful duties.