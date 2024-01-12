Punjab Police Nabs Pak-Based Terrorist’s Key Aide From Rajasthan

Representational Image

Chandigarh: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police on Friday claimed to have arrested in a joint operation with Central agencies, a key operative of Pak-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and USA-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia from Rajasthan.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused, identified as Kailash Khichan, was wanted in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case registered in Fazilka in September 2023. Apart from this, the accused had a criminal history with a number of criminal cases pertaining to extortion, NDPS Act and Arms Act registered against him in Punjab and Rajasthan.

DGP Yadav said that with the name of accused Khichan figuring in various terrorist modules busted by the Punjab police in the recent past, teams of AGTF tracked the location of the accused in Rajasthan and arrested him from village Lohawat in district Phalodi of Rajasthan with the help of Central agencies.

“Police teams have also recovered one .30 calibre Chinese pistol along with eight live cartridges from the possession of the accused Khichan,” he said.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused Khichan, on the directions of terrorist Rinda, was also supplying weapons to the associates of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalistan International (BKI) to carry out sensational crimes in the state.