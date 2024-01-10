Punjab: 2 Wanted Drug Smugglers Killed, 1 Injured In Ferozepur Police Encounter | Representational Image

Two wanted drug smugglers were shot dead and another was injured in a police encounter in the Zira area of Ferozepur district late Tuesday evening. A head constable of the police team was also hurt in the encounter that took place around 5 pm.

Details of operation

According to police, a trap to arrest the accused was planned after its "source" had finalised a deal to buy the narcotics from the accused worth over Rs 10 lakh and finalised the deal, the time and the place of delivery.

The police said that the delivery of the contraband was to be given in the Zira area and the drug smugglers who were in a car, took the bag carrying the bag and police teams gheraoed them, they opened fire grievously injuring the head constable Raju Singh.

2 smugglers killed during encounter; contraband seized

However, when the police retaliated firing on the accused who were trying to flee the spot, two of them – Sandeep Singh and Sukhbir Singh alias Gora, residents of Moga district – were seriously hurt. They were rushed to the district hospital where they were declared brought dead, while their accomplice Anmol Singh, also resident of Moga, who was also hurt in the encounter was rushed to Faridkot district hospital.

Stating that both the deceased drug smugglers were wanted in several drugs and arms related cases, the police said that the arms and the contraband were also seized from the possession of them.