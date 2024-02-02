Punjab Police Nabs Notorious Arms Smuggler 'Happy Baba' In Tarn Taran With Automatic Pistol, Magazine

Representational Image

Punjab police on Friday claimed to have arrested a notorious arms smuggler Harpreet Singh alias Happy Baba from Tarn Taran with a magazine and three live cartridges.

Details of arrest

Elaborating on the arrest, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that accused Happy Baba faced several criminal cases pertaining to murder and attempt to murder. The accused was also one of the biggest weapon suppliers in Punjab, and was closely associated with weapon suppliers of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

DGP Yadav said that the arrested accused was an operative of most-wanted gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt of Jandiala, who was hatching a conspiracy to execute target killings to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the border state of Punjab, and assigned Happy to carry out this task in lieu of huge money.

The development came 25 days after Counter Intelligence wing Jalandhar had arrested Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Bhatti of Nanaksar Mohalla in Tarn Taran after recovering two pistols along with ammunition from his possession.

AIG, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar Navjot Singh Mahal said that during questioning of accused Vicky Bhatti, it came to light that the Happy Jatt has assigned Happy Baba to carry out target killings in the state. Acting swiftly, the police teams launched a vigorous operation and arrested the accused Happy Baba. He had sold at least 100 illicit weapons in the area of Tarn Taran and Amritsar, he added.