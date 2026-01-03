Punjab BJP To Launch Statewide Awareness Campaign From January 7 On Viksit Bharat Rozgar And Ajeevika Guarantee Scheme

The Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar | X @sunilkjakhar

Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said that the party will launch an awareness campaign in the state from January 7 to inform the people about the c (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

BJP Announces Awareness Campaign to Explain New Employment Guarantee Law to the Public

Stating that the campaign will begin from Fazilka district, Jakhar said that while the government has increased the number of guaranteed employment days for the poor from 100 to 125, the new scheme also fixes accountability in cases where work is not provided to labourers. He said that with the implementation of this scheme, corruption will be curbed and the entire wage amount will directly reach the labourers’ bank accounts.

He held that this is precisely the reason why the AAP government and the Congress are opposing this new pro-poor scheme and spreading falsehoods about it in society.

New Law Ensures Accountability Where Earlier Employment Guarantees Failed

He pointed out that in the past, no one was held accountable for failing to provide 100 days of employment to labourers, but under the new law, accountability will be fixed and the rights of the poor can no longer be denied.

Jakhar further alleged that the AAP government is indulging in false propaganda against the scheme to cover up its own failures and divert attention from real issues, and that the BJP will break this web of misinformation through an extensive public awareness programme.