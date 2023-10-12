Punjab Police Nabs 2 Drug Smugglers With 12 Kg Heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a major drug smuggling bid by the Pak-based smugglers with the arrest of two Indian drug smugglers after recovering 12 kg heroin from their possession.

Director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested had been identified as Gurbinder Singh alias Binder and Kulwant Singh alias Kanta, both residents of village Mallan of Tarn Taran district. The police has also impounded their Maruti Swift Dzire car in which they were travelling.

How cops caught the drug smugglers

DGP Yadav said that following inputs about the attempt to influx of large quantity of heroin from across the border, police teams of Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur carried out an operation in the area of Qilla Chowk in Ferozepur, where these accused persons were expected to come after retrieving the heroin consignment from the border area. Police teams successfully apprehended both the accused persons when they were coming in their car and recovered 16 packets of heroin, weighing 12 kg from their possession, he said.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police, Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur, Lakbhir Singh said that both the arrested accused persons were already into the drug smuggling and had been facing several cases under NDPS Act. Further investigations are on to find out more people involved in this module and more arrests are expected in coming days, he added.