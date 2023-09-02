Punjab Police Nab 7 With 15 Kg Heroin, ₹7 Lakh Drug Money

Representative photo

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a major drug cartel being operated from inside the jail with the arrest of seven drug smugglers after recovering 15 kg heroin and Rs 7 lakh drug money from their possession.

Elaborating on the case, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested had been identified as Gurpinder Singh alias Bhinda, Narinder Singh and Ranjodh Singh alias Jodha, all residents of village Haruwal in Gurdaspur, and Rajdeep Singh, Ram Singh, Jaspal Singh and Rajwinder Kaur, all residents of Ferozepur.

The DGP Yadav said that the counter intelligence wing of the state police, Amritsar, had received an input that Gurpinder Bhinda, Narinder and Ranjodh Jodha had recently retrieved a heroin consignment from Haruwal village area, which was sent by Pak-based smugglers using drones and were expected to deliver it to some party in Amritsar. He said that the team thus arrested the trio accused from Haruwal area of Gurdaspur and recovered 15 kg heroin from their possession.

Mastermind in touch with Pak-based drug smugglers

“Investigations have revealed that the mastermind Jaspreet Singh alias Kali of Moga, who is currently lodged in Faridkot Jail, was in touch with Pak-based drug smugglers via WhatsApp and managing this drug cartel from the jail,” said the DGP.

Sharing more details, AIG Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, said that during the investigation, accused Bhinda revealed that accused Kali was expected to send a party to collect the consignment from a parking lot near the Town Hall in Amritsar City. He said that police teams thus also arrested the remaining four accused persons, who came to pick up the heroin consignment. The Police teams have recovered ₹7 lakh drug money and two cars from their possession, he added.