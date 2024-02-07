 Punjab Police Ex-DSP Raka Ghirra Sentenced To 6 Years Rigorous Imprisonment In CBI Bribery Case
Punjab Police Ex-DSP Raka Ghirra Sentenced To 6 Years Rigorous Imprisonment In CBI Bribery Case

Punjab Police Ex-DSP Raka Ghirra Sentenced To 6 Years Rigorous Imprisonment In CBI Bribery Case

The quantum of sentence was pronounced by the court on Wednesday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 08:35 PM IST
The Special Court for CBI Cases, Chandigarh, has sentenced former Punjab Police DSP Raka Ghirra six years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2 lakh in a CBI case of demand and acceptance of bribe of Rs 1 lakh. After trial, the Court held the accused guilty and convicted her on February 5. The quantum of sentence was pronounced by the court on Wednesday.

The CBI had registered a case on July 22, 2011 against Ghirra and Manmohan Singh, reader to DSP on allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 2 lakh for helping the complainant in the FIRs registered against him. Subsequently, on negotiation, Ghirra agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh as part payment of bribe.

The probe agency laid a trap on July 24, 2011 and Ghirra was apprehended at Chandigarh while accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

After completion of investigation, charge sheet was filed in the Court of Spl. Judge, CBI, Chandigarh against Ghirra on April 23, 2012. Manmohan Singh turned approver.

