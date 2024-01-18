 Punjab Police ASI Succumbs To Cardiac Arrest While Apprehending Escaping Prisoner In Amritsar (Video)
The incident unfolded during a medical visit to the Civil Hospital when a prisoner attempted to escape from the ASI's custody.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Police ASI Succumbs To Cardiac Arrest While Apprehending Escaping Prisoner In Amritsar (Video) | Pixabay/Representational Image

In an unfortunate turn of events today in Amritsar, a Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) lost his life to a sudden cardiac arrest while on duty. The incident unfolded during a medical visit to the Civil Hospital when a prisoner attempted to escape from the ASI's custody.

 Swiftly responding to the escape attempt, the dedicated ASI chased down the fleeing prisoner and successfully apprehended him. However, in a cruel twist of fate, the ASI suffered a cardiac arrest upon reaching the hospital, ultimately succumbing to the medical emergency.

Read Also
Mila De Jesus, Weight Loss Influencer, Dies At 35 After Suspected Cardiac Arrest, Condolences Pour...
article-image

The incident highlights the risks and challenges faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

More details of the incident are awaited.

