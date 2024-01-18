Punjab Police ASI Succumbs To Cardiac Arrest While Apprehending Escaping Prisoner In Amritsar (Video)

In an unfortunate turn of events today in Amritsar, a Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) lost his life to a sudden cardiac arrest while on duty. The incident unfolded during a medical visit to the Civil Hospital when a prisoner attempted to escape from the ASI's custody.
Swiftly responding to the escape attempt, the dedicated ASI chased down the fleeing prisoner and successfully apprehended him. However, in a cruel twist of fate, the ASI suffered a cardiac arrest upon reaching the hospital, ultimately succumbing to the medical emergency.
The incident highlights the risks and challenges faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty.
More details of the incident are awaited.