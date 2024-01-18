Punjab Police ASI Succumbs To Cardiac Arrest While Apprehending Escaping Prisoner In Amritsar (Video) | Pixabay/Representational Image

In an unfortunate turn of events today in Amritsar, a Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) lost his life to a sudden cardiac arrest while on duty. The incident unfolded during a medical visit to the Civil Hospital when a prisoner attempted to escape from the ASI's custody.

Swiftly responding to the escape attempt, the dedicated ASI chased down the fleeing prisoner and successfully apprehended him. However, in a cruel twist of fate, the ASI suffered a cardiac arrest upon reaching the hospital, ultimately succumbing to the medical emergency.

A Punjab Police ASI died of cardiac arrest today in Amritsar when a prisoner tried to escape from his custody during a medical visit to the Civil Hospital. The ASI chased and nabbed him. Unfortunately, he later died of cardiac arrest upon reaching the hospital. #Amritsar #Punjab pic.twitter.com/Rcf2tbb2zC — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 18, 2024

The incident highlights the risks and challenges faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

More details of the incident are awaited.