Mila De Jesus, Weight Loss Influencer, Dies At 35 After Suspected Cardiac Arrest, Condolences Pour In For Instagram Star

Weight loss influencer Mila De Jesus dies | Instagram

Mila De Jesus, a Brazilian weight loss influencer, has died of suspected cardiac arrest. She was 35. Mila De Jesus passed away on January 12. Though she was born in Brazil's Bahia, she was living in Boston with her husband, with whom she had tied the knot four months ago, and four children from a previous relationship. She had been dealing with psoriasis since July last year. It remained unclear what led to her suspected cardiac arrest.

The death of Mila De Jesus was confirmed by her daughter Anna Clara on Instagram. "I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note. We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us. Thank you," Clara wrote in the heartfelt post to her mother’s 58,000 followers.

Mila De Jesus Is Dead At 35:

Mila De Jesus Had Skin Disease

In October last year, the weight loss influencer revealed that she had been suffering from a skin disease called psoriasis since July. Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin condition that causes raised, red, patchy areas on the skin with silvery scales. Six years ago, she underwent a major weight loss surgery.

"It's been three months dealing with this situation, 80 percent of my body is affected. Juggling doctors, medications, ointments, and taking a deep breath," she had posted in October. In November last year, she celebrated her surgery, sharing photos of herself before and after the weight loss procedure.

Influencer Had Been Dealing With Psoriasis:

Condolences Pour In

The death of Mila De Jesus drew condolence messages from her followers, friends and family. Reacting to her death, Brazilian influencer Camila Coelho, who has 10 million followers on Instagram, posted: "Still in disbelief. May God comfort the hearts of the whole family." "I will remember our last conversation on the phone forever! I love you so much friend," Eduarda Gaia, a long-time friend of the influencer, said in a statement.