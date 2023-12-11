WATCH: Instagram Influencer From Japan Dances To Trending Song 'Gulabi Sharara' In Viral Video

Instagram Influencer From Japan Dances To Trending Song 'Gulabi Sharara' | Instagram

A video of an Instagram influencer from Japan enjoying a trending Indian song has gone viral on social media. It shows Mayo Japan dancing to the popular beat 'Gulabi Sharara' in a gracious yellow saree. Her dance moves not only won praise from her fans and followers but also caught the attention of singer Inder Arya.

Being shared a few days ago this December, the clip opened showing Mayo happily posing to the camera in a nature-blessed backdrop. She flaunted her side braided hairstyle as she danced energetically to the song. Her dance steps were simple yet lively. While posting the reel on Instagram, she captioned it to read: "Gulabi Sharara from Japan."

So far, the dance reel has attracted more than 450K views on the content-sharing platform. Over 600 netizens commented on Mayo's performance and praised it in their words. While some called it the "Cutest thing seen today," others shared emojis to appreciate her. Singer Inder Arya expressed gratitude to the Japanese influencer for trying his song in her dance reel. "Thank you so much," he wrote.

Similar videos

Recently, a video showing a female teacher dancing to the Pahadi song from Uttarakhand took the internet by storm. She was seen striking the dance moves with her school students which won hearts. The woman was identified as Kajal Asudani, a dance lover and influencer along with being a teacher of physics.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble also vibed to the trend on social media and shared his version of 'Gulabi Sharara.' Wearing cool jeans and a t-shirt, he recreated the dance moves in a city park and shared it online to woo netizens.

Of the many reels on this trending song, a school-going boy named Hemank Mishra's video impressed people. They termed the young dancer the "Champion of the trend." He enjoyed the song in his school uniform.