Punjab: Police Arrests 3 Aides of Terrorists Landa, Rinda With 2 Pistols, 10 Cartridges In Amritsar

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three associates of terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike from Amritsar area.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that those arrested had been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, Bikramjit Singh alias Bikka and Kulwinder Singh alias Kala. Police teams also recovered two .32 caliber pistols along with 10 live cartridges, besides, impounding their Maruti Swift car, in which they were travelling.

DGP Yadav said that the arrests were following a trap laid on the basis of intel-inputs around their location. They were nabbed from near the T-Point, village Safipur-Tarn-Taran road in Amritsar.

He said that while Joban was wanted in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), attempt to murder case, Arms Act, NDPS Act and IT Act offences and was absconding for a long time, Bikka was also wanted in two criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers to disturb the hard-earned peace and harmony of the border state,” said the DGP.