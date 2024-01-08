 Punjab: Police Arrest Three More In Drugs And Arms Smuggling Case; 3.5 Kg Heroin seized
Punjab Police DGP said that accused were in touch with Pak-based smugglers who would send the consignment via drones.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Representative Image

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Monday claimed to have arrested three more members of Mannu Mahawa cartel and recovered an additional 3.5 kg heroin, taking the total recovery to 22.5 kg in this case.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused were identified as Balraj Singh alias Kaka, Anmol Singh alias Laalu and Sarabjit Singh, trio residents of Amritsar district. With the arrest of these three more accused persons in this case, the total arrests had reached 10, he added.

He said that apart from recovering heroin, police teams have also recovered 10 live cartridges of .30 Bore and 9 live cartridges of 9 MM along with one Safari car from their possession.

Amritsar police busted drug mafia last week

The development came a little over a week after the Amritsar police commissionerate had busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling racket being operated by USA-based smuggler Manpreet alias Mannu Mahawa with the arrest of its two key persons and recovered 19 kg heroin, ₹23 lakh drug money, 7 pistols including one 9 mm Glock and drone parts.

Police nab all 3 accused after keeping a vigilant watch

Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following inputs that wanted accused Anmol Singh alias Laalu along with his accomplices were spotted in area of Sultanwind, police teams conducted a special nakabandi (check-post) and arrested three accused persons.

He said that as per preliminary investigations, the accused were directly in touch with Pakistan-based smuggler Shah and USA-based Manu Mahawa, and were supplying drugs and arms and ammunition across the state after smuggling from Pakistan via drones. This consignment was also sent by Pak-based smugglers, he added.

