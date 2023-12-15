Punjab: 7-Foot-6-Inch Tall Former Cop Jagdeep Singh, Who Was Part Of America's Got Talent Season 14, Held With Heroin

Former Punjab Police constable Jagdeep Singh arrested | X

Chandigarh: The drugs menace in Punjab claims even its tallest, at least in terms of frame. The Punjab state special operation cell on Friday (December 15) arrested former Punjab Police constable Jagdeep Singh, known for his his 7-foot-6 inches height, for possesing heroin. The 7-foot-6 inches tall former Punjab cop was arrested from Tarn Taran.

Jagdeep Singh is also a famous Gatka player. Gatka is a form of martial arts practiced by the Sikhs in Punjab and other related ethnic groups.

The Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell arrested two other people along with Jagdeep Singh for the possession of 500 grams of heroin.

The former Punjab cop Jagdeep Singh was arrested in Tarn Taran as police had conducted a check-post after getting information about drug trafficking in the area.

Jagdeep Singh had resigned from the police a few years back, citing personal reasons.

Jagdeep Singh's America's Got Talent Stint

Jagdeep Singh is best remembered for his stint in the America's Got Talent.

Singh had participated in the famous talent show and even Punjab Police had acknowledged it.

"World’s tallest policeman and a Punjab Police constable, Jagdeep Singh (9th Battalion PAP) symbolized immense heroism in the Internationally acclaimed show, America’s Got Talent. We are proud of his valour and strength of character," the Punjab Police has tweeted.

Jagdeep Singh was also known as the tallest policeman in the world during his duty days. His appearance on America's Got Talent with Kawaljit Singh had made headlines in Punjab. Though they didn't win the show, the duo's daring acts impressed the audience and left them asking for more.

Jagdeep Singh had then said that getting selected in America's Got Talent was like a dream. However, after returning back, the cop after few years resigned from his job and now this news has come as a shock to one and all.