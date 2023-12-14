Punjab: AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu Slaps Youth Accused Of Drug Use In Ludhiana Park; Video Goes Viral

AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu Slaps Youth Accused Of Drug Use In Ludhiana Park | Twitter

Ludhiana: A video has gone viral on social media in which Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu is seen slapping a youth who is accused of consuming drugs in a park. Kulwant Singh Sidhu represents the Atam Nagar Constituency in Ludhiana. There are reports that MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu received a complaint of youths consuming drugs inside a park in the area after which he conducted a surprise check along with a police team.

One of them was caught and the MLA slapped the youth

Many youths fled the spot on spotting MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu in the park, however, one of them was caught and the MLA slapped the youth in front of the camera. MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu was caught on camera slapping the youth on his face.

AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu from Atam Nagar, Ludhiana, slapped a boy. The MLA said, upon receiving the complaint, that many youngsters are consuming drugs in the park. He conducted a surprise check, and upon reaching, many of them ran away, and one of them got caught. The MLA… pic.twitter.com/yxKC11lqrW — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 14, 2023

He slapped the youth even before he could say anything

It can be seen in the video that the MLA was confronting the youth who is said to be a drug addict and slapped the youth even before he could say anything.

The youth was caught red-handed

There are reports that the youth was caught red-handed while smoking ganja in the park. Kulwant Singh also showed the cigarette on camera, the youth was also holding a lighter in his hand.

'I am like your child'

MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu said, "I slapped him because it was my reaction when he said, 'I am like your child', and I felt bad about what the youth is going through." The police team who was present on the spot along with the MLA can be seen arresting the youth.

The physical assault of a youngster on camera

The physical assault of a youngster on camera and in front of a huge crowd is not correct. Kulwant Singh should have confronted the youth over his addiction and should have left with the Police to take further action against the youth.

It is not recommended for a public representative

It is not recommended for a public representative to take law and order into his own hands. The video is going viral on social media, it is now awaited what action will be taken by the Party or the administration against the MLA over his action in public.