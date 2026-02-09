 Punjab News: College Student Kills Fellow Woman Classmate, Shoots Himself, Critical | VIDEO
The footage from the CCTV showed how the horrifying incident took place right in the presence of classmates minutes before the lecture was to begin.

Rajesh Moudgil
article-image
Chandigarh: In a chilling incident exposing brazen lawlessness, a first year student of a private law college in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday shot dead a fellow female student in the head in the classroom and then turned the gun on himself.

The footage from the CCTV showed how the horrifying incident took place right in the presence of classmates minutes before the lecture was to begin.

While the girl student, identified as Sandeep Kaur, a resident of village Naushehra Pannuan, died on the spot, the accused Prince Raj Singh, a resident of village Mallian, was critically injured and was rushed to a city hospital where his condition was said to be critical.

The footage showed that the accused Prince quickly came close to Sandeep, who was sitting with another female classmate, and shot her from a point blank range and then shot himself in the head.

The footage also showed that upon this the horrified woman student rushed to Sandeep but only found her motionless. Within moments more students could be seen rushing in the classroom hearing the shot, but ran away in a state of shock.

Both the first-year students were classmates in the Mai Bhago Law College, located at Usma village, and were about 20 years of age.

Sandeep’s mother Harjinder Kaur who rushed to the college on being informed by the college staff, was in shock to learn about the incident questioning how could a student bring a weapon to the college?

Stating that the preliminary probe suggested the crime may have been committed by the accused in a case of one-sided ``love’’, the police said that the pistol used in the crime had been recovered from the spot and it was being investigated from where the accused had procured it and managed to enter the college with it.

Parents of other students who had also rushed to college decried the lawlessness on the campus and sought action against the college management.

