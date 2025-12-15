Punjab News: 11 Schools In Jalandhar Receive Bomb Threats | Canva

Chandigarh: Three days after multiple private schools in Amritsar received bomb threats, at least 11 schools in Jalandhar received similar threats on Monday.

The threat sent to the schools’ principal in their email, led to panic with the school authorities immediately informing the police – which started a bomb search operation at the schools which closed the schools and sent the children home informing the parents and guardians about the ``early closure'' of the schools.

The school authorities did not share details with the children till they left the school. The schools apprised parents, however, messaged the parents and guardians on WhatsApp asking them not to pay attention to any rumours as no threat or danger has been detected after the thorough inspection of the school premises.

The message added that as a precautionary measure, the children were being sent home early and that all the school buses and vans would also operate as usual. The parents who pick up their children personally may come comfortably, the message added.

It may be recalled that earlier about 15 private schools in Amritsar had also received bomb threats via emails on December 12, last.

However, following searches police had held that the said threats could be a ``mischievous act’’ as similar incidents had been reported in 2022 and in July this year which turned out to be a hoax.