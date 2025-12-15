Punjab Police Arrest Two Gangster-Turned Terrorists Linked To BKI In Mumbai, Expose ISI-Backed International Network

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav | X @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Monday claimed to have arrested in coordination with Central agencies, two gangster-turned-terrorists linked with the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) upon their arrival in Mumbai.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav said that those arrested have been identified as Sajan Masih, a resident of Gurdaspur and Sukhdev Kumar alias Munish Bedi, a resident of Amritsar.

Major crackdown on terrorism and organised crime, two gangster-turned-terrorists arrested.



They were operating from overseas locations, including #Dubai and #Armenia, while attempting to orchestrate criminal and terror activities in #Punjab. pic.twitter.com/Rm2FUwHkWp — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 15, 2025

Both the accused have a criminal history, with multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, arms and explosives, and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) registered against them at various police stations of Batala and Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said that both the accused were the important nodes of Pak-based ISI-supported Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and USA-based detained BKI-operative Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia. They were operating from overseas locations, including Dubai and Armenia, he said.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation revealed that accused persons were part of a network involving BKI, responsible for several grenade attacks on police stations in Amritsar and Batala, and the killings of Hardeep Singh of Jourrian Kalan and Kiryana store owner Ravi Kumar of Dera Baba Nanak. Accused Sajan Masih was also coordinating with another key associate, Shamsher Shera alias Honey, currently based in Armenia, he said.

