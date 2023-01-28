Punjab: Mann, Kejriwal dedicate 400 more 'mohalla clinics' to people in state

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dedicated 400 more “Aam Aadmi clinics” to Punjabis, taking the total to 500 in the State.

Speaking at the programme in Amritsar, Mr Kejriwal said he was happy to note the Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party Government had opened 500 “mohalla clinics” in just 10 months after coming to power. Asking people to have patience, he reiterated the Punjab Government would fulfil everything it promised in the manifesto.

Mr Mann said the clinics offered 41 health packages with 100 clinical tests for free. About 10.26 lakh people had received the treatment ever since the clinics became operational in August 2022. He held the Centre had also lauded the State's initiative to deliver the health services to people.

He said the State Government had also launched a schools of eminence project to impart quality education to students.

Scam, just a paint job: SAD

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged the AAP Government was playing with the lives of people by diverting primary health services from 50% of the population to indulge in a public relations exercise to revive the party’s sinking ship in Punjab.

Mr Majithia told the media in Chandigarh the exercise had the makings of a massive scam. He demanded a probe. He held the SAD would approach Governor Banwarilal Purohit and urge him to order a probe into the “scam”.

The Akali leader alleged the AAP had in 2019 announced it did not believe in changing names but improving the people's lives. Unfortunately, it was not the case as it had turned a hundred existing Seva Kendra buildings into mohalla clinics. The clinics had been opened to woo voters in other states by painting a larger-than-life image of the scheme while the reality was it was simply a paint job, he alleged.