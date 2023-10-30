Punjab: Man Riding On Wrong Side Of Patiala Flyover Mowed Down By Bus, Dragged For Several Feet; Horrific Visuals Surface

In an unfortunate accident, a man lost his life after a bus mowed him on a flyover in Patiala, Punjab. A CCTV footage of the incident showed the man riding his bike on the wrong side of the flyover and coming under the bus.

The incident happened on a newly constructed bus stop in Patiala. The CCTV footage was shared on social media on Monday. It showed the bike-borne man riding on the empty flyover on the wrong side. The bus collided with the bike as the rider reached near the curve of the flyover.

The horrific footage showed the man being dragged under the bus for a few feet. The incident, which took place on the flyover near the bus terminal, serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety.

Watch the video below

The victim has not yet been identified and more details are awaited.

Earlier this month, a 58-year-old riding a bike lost his life after being struck by a Haryana Roadways bus. The victim, identified as Ram Pravesh Sharma, a resident of Bhimgarh Kheri in Sector 104, was en route to his workplace in Sector 37. Tragically, he collided with the bus, resulting in the tragic accident. The impact of the collision caused Sharma to fall from his motorcycle, and he suffered severe head injuries when he came into contact with the bus.

