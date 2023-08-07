 Punjab: Man Kills Wife With Axe at Crowded Market in Sangrur, Later Attempts Suicide; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: Man Kills Wife With Axe at Crowded Market in Sangrur, Later Attempts Suicide; Video Surfaces

Punjab: Man Kills Wife With Axe at Crowded Market in Sangrur, Later Attempts Suicide; Video Surfaces

The man spotted his wife in the market after which the raging husband reacted and attacked her with an axe in the middle of the market, the woman died after being attacked by her husband.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Man Kills Wife With Axe at Crowded Market in Sangrur | Twitter

Punjab: In another incident of crimes against women, a shocking incident has came to light form Punjab's Sangrur district. A man allegedly attacked and killed his wife with an axe in broad daylight in Sangrur. The incident reportedly occurred at the crowded Sunam Market area in Sangrur. As per reports, the man also attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison after attacking his wife in middle of the crowded market in Sangrur district.

It has been reported that there was an ongoing divorce case between husband and wife. The case took a dangerous turn when the husband killed his wife with a sharp weapon in Sunam Market. The man spotted his wife in the market after which the raging husband reacted and attacked her with an axe in the middle of the market, the woman died after being attacked by her husband. The husband after killing his wife consumed poison and tried to end his life. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is said to be safe and is receiving treatment.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the man who has attacked his wife with an axe is standing in the market with the weapon in his hand. The crowd is seen around the accused.

Read Also
Punjab Shocker: Cops Consume Alcohol In Ambulance Of Central Jail In Hoshiarpur; Video Goes Viral On...
article-image

The crowd that was present in the market attacked the accused husband with bricks and bucket full of water. The accused is seen getting furious over the crowd for throwing such things at him. He is also seen threatening the crowd after being attacked by them with bricks.

Read Also
Punjab Shocker: Addict Sons Axe Father To Death For Stopping Them From Consuming Drugs In Barnala;...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Court Extends RPF Constable Chetan Singh’s Police Remand Till August...

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Court Extends RPF Constable Chetan Singh’s Police Remand Till August...

Quit India Movement: 7 Key Points From The 1942 Bharat Chodo Andolan

Quit India Movement: 7 Key Points From The 1942 Bharat Chodo Andolan

Delhi Court To Hear Defamation Case Against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot On August 21

Delhi Court To Hear Defamation Case Against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot On August 21

Punjab: Man Kills Wife With Axe at Crowded Market in Sangrur, Later Attempts Suicide; Video Surfaces

Punjab: Man Kills Wife With Axe at Crowded Market in Sangrur, Later Attempts Suicide; Video Surfaces

J&K: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Poonch; 1 Identified As Hizbul Mujahideen...

J&K: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Poonch; 1 Identified As Hizbul Mujahideen...