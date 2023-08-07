Punjab: Man Kills Wife With Axe at Crowded Market in Sangrur, Later Attempts Suicide; Video Surfaces

Man Kills Wife With Axe at Crowded Market in Sangrur | Twitter

Punjab: In another incident of crimes against women, a shocking incident has came to light form Punjab's Sangrur district. A man allegedly attacked and killed his wife with an axe in broad daylight in Sangrur. The incident reportedly occurred at the crowded Sunam Market area in Sangrur. As per reports, the man also attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison after attacking his wife in middle of the crowded market in Sangrur district.

It has been reported that there was an ongoing divorce case between husband and wife. The case took a dangerous turn when the husband killed his wife with a sharp weapon in Sunam Market. The man spotted his wife in the market after which the raging husband reacted and attacked her with an axe in the middle of the market, the woman died after being attacked by her husband. The husband after killing his wife consumed poison and tried to end his life. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is said to be safe and is receiving treatment.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the man who has attacked his wife with an axe is standing in the market with the weapon in his hand. The crowd is seen around the accused.

The crowd that was present in the market attacked the accused husband with bricks and bucket full of water. The accused is seen getting furious over the crowd for throwing such things at him. He is also seen threatening the crowd after being attacked by them with bricks.