Punjab Shocker: Addict Sons Axe Father To Death For Stopping Them From Consuming Drugs In Barnala; Arrested

Addict Sons Arrested For Killing Father. |

Punjab: In a shocking incident, two drug addict sons killed their father for stopping them from consuming drugs in Punjab's Barnala. The incident was reported from Barnala where a scuffle broke out between the trio after which the sons attacked their father with an axe. The father is identified as Ram Singh who is 65-years-old. After being attacked, Ram Singh was admitted to a hospital in Barnala where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered in connection with the case and the accused are arrested by Punjab Police.

The victim hailed from Jhaloor village in Barnala. The Punjab Police have registered a case of murder against Amar Singh and his brother whose name is Gurpreet Singh. Punjab Police official released a video and said that the incident occurred on August 4 the trio of father and sons attacked each other after heated argument over consumption of drugs by the accused sons.

Ram Singh used to stop their sons from consuming drugs. Furious over being stopped the accused fatally attacked their father. Police informed that the accused brothers have been arrested for killing their father.

Drug menace in Punjab

The drug menace in Punjab is destroying lives in the state. This drug menace needs to be uprooted from Punjab. Cases related to drug addiction are on the rise in the satte and this is becoming everyday news. Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party Government in Punjab need to come up with stricter laws to curb drug trade in the state.

Action against drug traffickers

Earlier, Punjab Police arrested four drug traffickers from Fazilka area. The Police recovered around 77.8 kg heroin and also seized three pistols from possession of the traffickers. Punjab Police busted two separate cross-border drug rackets and seized drugs which is said to be valued in crores.

