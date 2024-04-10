Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Strategises To Sweep All 13 Seats In State

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Senior leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Tuesday held a meeting in Chandigarh to discuss the strategy to win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the upcoming elections. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Partys national secretary Sandeep Pathak and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh alsoattended the meeting.

Punjab will go to the polls on June 1 in a single phase. The meeting, held at CMs residence, was also attended by AAP Punjab working president Budh Ram, cabinet ministers and all the AAP MLAs. Briefing newspersons after the meeting, senior AAP leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the top leaders, including Mann, Pathak and Sanjay Singh, shared their experiences and discussed the strategies with the MLAs, constituency incharge and party candidates in Punjab.

They stressed on the the need for propagating AAP policies, decisions and works in every household of Punjab and at the same time to inform people how BJP was misusing Central agencies to oppress the democracy in our country and that the arrest of Delhi CM and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was illegal.

Claiming that the AAP had fulfilled four big guarantees in Punjab in the past two years, Cheema said AAPs major guarantee, given by party supremo Kejriwal before the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, of ensuring 300 units of free electricity per month to everyone was fulfilled within a couple of months after the formation of state government.

Read Also Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Names Two More In 2nd List

The AAP government was building schools of eminence and Aam Aadmi clinics, said Cheema. He claimed that the Mann government had also bought a private thermal power plant and given it to the people of Punjab.

In addition, financial aid to the tune of Rs 1 crore was also being given to families of soldiers who had sacrificed their life for the country. Besides, as many as 13,000 temporary teachers had already been confirmed in the state.